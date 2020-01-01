 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sativa Watermelon Kush Slices 300mg 30-pack

by Baked Bros™

Baked Bros™ Edibles Candy Sativa Watermelon Kush Slices 300mg 30-pack

About this product

Are you tired of wondering if the next gummy you try will keep you here on planet earth, or send you to the moon? We’ve got your back! Every batch at Baked Bros comes with on-demand 3rd party testing and a Money-Back Guarantee that even Billy Mays would have stood behind. But wait, there's more! With our Award Winning THC gummies and every edible thereafter we brought together the whole entourage of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenoids. This entourage of compounds creates a symphony of therapeutic effects as pleasant as Beethoven's 5th to create unparalleled consistency in every dose.

About this brand

Baked Bros Mission: At Baked Bros™, our mission is to enrich the quality of life of our diverse patients by providing consistently dosed, strain-specific, high-quality medicine in the cannabis community. We will work to not only be a leader of quality medicine, but a leader in educating the community, advocating for the progressive reform of cannabis, and removing the negative notion of this beautiful alternative medicine Baked Bros Vision: We are relentlessly committed to the constant and never-ending pursuit of becoming better every day. We love intensity and thrive under pressure, in fact, we see it as a stimulus for growth. We love being challenged, because it ignites our deeper potential, to catapult our impact to heights never thought possible. We care deeply and passionately about our work, our mission, our health and each other. We are a team of experts, not only in the cannabis industry but also in confections, extraction, chemistry, sports medicine, communication and customer service. Every one of our products is hand-made in small batches to guarantee consistent, accurate, delicious edibles. Baked Bros™ has been an authorized edible company in Arizona since January 2015. Since then we have been able to set and hold the standards for medical marijuana edibles in the state of Arizona. Baked Bros™ awards consist of: 2018 Edible List - Best Arizona Edible Brand 2018 Edible List - Best glycerine Edible 2018 Edible List - Best Pourable THS Syrup 2017 Az Marijuana Best Edible 2016 AZ Marijuana Best Edible. 2016 Best of Phoenix Best Edible. 2015 Best New Infused Product from CannAwards. 2015 Most Popular Infused Product from CannAwards. 2014 Best Product from the Denver HighTimes Cannabis Cup.