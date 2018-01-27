1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
Are you tired of wondering if the next gummy you try will keep you here on planet earth, or send you to the moon? We’ve got your back! Every batch at Baked Bros comes with on-demand 3rd party testing and a Money-Back Guarantee that even Billy Mays would have stood behind. But wait, there's more! With our Award Winning THC gummies and every edible thereafter we brought together the whole entourage of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenoids. This entourage of compounds creates a symphony of therapeutic effects as pleasant as Beethoven's 5th to create unparalleled consistency in every dose.
on January 27th, 2018
The single best gummie on the market when factoring taste, strength and, consistency they ace all three categories hands down. The consistency allows for very accurate dosing since it's infused and every batch is tested and posted for all to see on their website. They taste just like the brand name sour patch kids watermelon slices and I'm always left happy with the quality of product I receive from Baked Bros and thank them for their dedication to medication. Oh and their the only strain specific gummie on the market I'm aware of instead of being a blend or hybrid so you know the EXACT strain you're consuming which is a huge plus in my book.
on November 28th, 2017
Baked Bros has always been my favorite. Great quality and consistency keep me as a loyal customer. Great flavor makes the Watermelon Kush Slices a convenient,easy and yummy way to medicate and keep my chronic pain at a tolerable level.
on November 28th, 2017
These are my favorites. I like that they are strain specific! It seems they are getting hard to find on my side of town in Phoenix AZ, tho.