RSO Infused Honey Sticks 250mg 5-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Made with pumpkin protein powder, these bars are both mouth-watering and extremely easy to digest. A carefully crafted combination of dark chocolate, crispy rice, almond butter and coconut nectar make for a perfect combination of crispy, chewy and sweet. Current Dosage: 40mg THC (Canadian Market)
Be the first to review this product.