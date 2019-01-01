About this product
Pure CBD oil, derived from Charlotte’s Web strain flowers, infused into MCT oil. Very effective high-CBD medicine. 32:1 CBD:THC ratio. Added lecithin maximizes the bio-absorption of the CBD molecules into the bloodstream. (10 and 20 packs) Current Dosage: 10 and 20mg CBD (Canadian Market)
About this brand
Baked Edibles
Based out of Victoria, BC, we source 100% of our cannabis from federally licensed MMAR growers. This cannabis is tested for pesticides and other poisons before being extracted into the essential oil we use in our products.