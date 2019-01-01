 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Baked Edibles

Pure CBD oil, derived from Charlotte’s Web strain flowers, infused into MCT oil. Very effective high-CBD medicine. 32:1 CBD:THC ratio. Added lecithin maximizes the bio-absorption of the CBD molecules into the bloodstream. (10 and 20 packs) Current Dosage: 10 and 20mg CBD (Canadian Market)

Based out of Victoria, BC, we source 100% of our cannabis from federally licensed MMAR growers. This cannabis is tested for pesticides and other poisons before being extracted into the essential oil we use in our products.