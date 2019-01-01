About this product
A relaxing & sedative body with mentally balanced effects. A slow-infusion of mixed-indica cannabis into grapeseed oil with added lecithin. Full cannabinoid and terpene profile. A cost-effective approach for patients looking for these effects.
About this brand
Baked Edibles
Based out of Victoria, BC, we source 100% of our cannabis from federally licensed MMAR growers. This cannabis is tested for pesticides and other poisons before being extracted into the essential oil we use in our products.