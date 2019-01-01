About this product

Organic Orange Dreamsicle Flavor – A Balance CBD favorite. This natural flavor combines mouth-watering orange sherbet with vanilla ice cream, the perfect summer treat that you can enjoy in bite-sized pieces. These gummies are sweet and smooth, just like sugary mandarin oranges and soft vanilla cream should be. Organic, vegan, and gluten free, our Orange Dreamsicle Gummies are delicious and a step above other CBD edibles on the market. Each gummy is infused with 10mg or 25mg (depending on pack) of pure CBD and precisely formulated to guarantee an exact dose and incredible flavor every time. At Balance CBD, we are devoted to providing our customers with the very best CBD products on the market. Our CBD is derived from carefully cultivated hemp plants, held to the highest selection and screening standards in the USA. Like all of our CBD edibles, our Orange Dreamsicle Gummies are made in-house and infused with CBD by culinary professionals in a GMP certified facility, you won’t find your typical store-bought candy at Balance CBD. Like all of our CBD Edibles, our Orange Dreamsicle Gummies are doctor formulated and third-party lab tested to guarantee they exceed industry quality standards. Our gummies are 100% all natural, free of artificial flavors and preservatives. They do not contain any THC so you can enjoy them without the worries of being impaired. To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.