About this product

Essential Oils for Effects: Lemon is known to revive and energize the mind. It helps to reduce mental fatigue, exhaustion, dizziness, anxiety, nervousness and tension. It also helps in increasing concentration and alertness. Spearmint is well known for it’s restorative and stimulating effects, while also inspiring an active mind. Spearmint is known to alleviate fatigue and helps to uplift energy. Bergamot, commonly found in teas, is known to provide a natural sense of energy without the negative effects of caffeine. It’s unique among citrus oils due to it’s ability to offer both stimulating and calming effects. Balance CBD Vapes are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our vapes are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD and infused with all natural terpenes for added effects. Choose our Balance CBD vapes and experience a wide spectrum of benefits! To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size. Size/Volume: 1.0 mL Total CBD: 400 mg Dose/Serving: 1.3 mg/inhalation Number of Uses: 300 Servings Recommended Use: Gently inhale from the mouth piece for 3-5 seconds, then exhale slowly. Start with 2-4 inhalations. Wait 5-10 minutes to assess the effects before re-dosing. Ingredients: Organic Liquid Coconut Oil, Pure Hemp Derived CBD, infused with Pure Natural Flavors.