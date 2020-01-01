 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. CBD Vape Cartridge Sunset Sherbet – 200mg

CBD Vape Cartridge Sunset Sherbet – 200mg

by Balance CBD

Write a review
Balance CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Vape Cartridge Sunset Sherbet – 200mg

$30.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Terpenes for Effects – This hybrid strain offers full body euphoria and diminished stress with a burst of cerebral energy. Enjoy Sunset Sherbet’s awakening and motivating terpenes with enhanced creativity, for long-lasting daytime use. Balance CBD Vapes are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our vapes are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD and infused with all natural terpenes for added effects. Choose our Balance CBD vapes and experience a wide spectrum of benefits! To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size. Size/Volume: 0.5 mL Total CBD: 200 mg Dose/Serving: 1.3 mg/inhalation Number of Uses: 150 Servings Recommended Use: Gently inhale from the mouth piece for 3-5 seconds, then exhale slowly. Start with 2-4 inhalations. Wait 5-10 minutes to assess the effects before re-dosing. Ingredients: Organic Liquid Coconut Oil, Pure Hemp Derived CBD, infused with Pure Natural Terpenes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Balance CBD Logo
Welcome to Balance CBD. Our diverse range of products allows you to take on everyday ups and downs head-on so you can live a healthy, happy, balanced lifestyle. We dedicate ourselves to providing the highest quality, all-natural CBD products. We are proud to say that all our products are: - Made in the USA, - THC Free - Gluten-Free - Organic - Vegan - Kosher -Peta Cruelty-Free - Allergen-Free - GMP Quality While CBD is continually lauded for a multitude of potential health benefits, we have added essential oils and specific terpenes to fortify CBD’s effects. Our breakthrough formulations are grounded in innovation, specifically designed to quiet your mind and soothe your body. Find your balance with Balance CBD.