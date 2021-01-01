 Loading…

Bruce Leroy

by Ball Family Farms

Ball Family Farms Cannabis Flower Bruce Leroy
About this product

Can you achieve “The Glow”? Mastery is a journey and the final level is Tha Last Dragon-- only attainable by the truly driven and disciplined. This sativa-dominant hybrid bud is sweet and tangy, complex, and powerful. Consistency is key, so the smoke is just like the smell, delivering a smooth crescendo in power. This mouthwatering smoke is a potent and intricate, high-terpene cannabinoid profile that will advance you to the final level, where you shall attain...”The Glow".

About this brand

Ball Family Farms flower is hand-crafted from the finest raw and organic nutrients. Cultivated with meticulous attention to detail, each component of our genetics are pheno-hunted, developed and produced in-house to the most precise standards.

