Can you achieve “The Glow”? Mastery is a journey and the final level is Tha Last Dragon-- only attainable by the truly driven and disciplined. This sativa-dominant hybrid bud is sweet and tangy, complex, and powerful. Consistency is key, so the smoke is just like the smell, delivering a smooth crescendo in power. This mouthwatering smoke is a potent and intricate, high-terpene cannabinoid profile that will advance you to the final level, where you shall attain...”The Glow".