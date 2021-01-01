Miyagi-Do Pre-roll
About this product
Our one gram premium flower pre-roll pays homage to the master of Miyagi-Do karate, Mr. Miyagi himself. It's only right that we deliver a fast and heavy-hitting strain. A minty fresh inhale, and an exhale that will leave you in a state of bliss. 23-28% THC Content; Indica
About this brand
Ball Family Farms
Ball Family Farms flower is hand-crafted from the finest raw and organic nutrients. Cultivated with meticulous attention to detail, each component of our genetics are pheno-hunted, developed and produced in-house to the most precise standards.
