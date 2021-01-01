 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Abacus Indoor CBD Flower

Abacus Indoor CBD Flower

by Bammmer

Write a review
Bammmer Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Abacus Indoor CBD Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Abacus is a Indica dominant hybrid with a incredible look and even more incredible smell. This skunky bud has a floral musky scent and is dark green with long bright orange hairs. This bud has reportedly left smokers feeling relaxed and calm and eager to smoke more.

About this brand

Bammmer Logo
Live your lifestyle with less anxiety and more chill with Bammmer CBD and CBG hemp flower.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review