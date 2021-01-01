 Loading…

Strawberry Cake Indoor CBD Flower

by Bammmer

About this product

Strawberry Cake is a Indica dominant hybrid that is so sweet it will make you smile. This chunky dark green flower is saturated with crystals and then layered with bright orange hairs. With a smell and flavor similar to strawberry cheesecake this is will satisfy anyone's sweet tooth.

About this brand

Live your lifestyle with less anxiety and more chill with Bammmer CBD and CBG hemp flower.

