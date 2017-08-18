 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Awake Aromatherapy Oil

by Basic Jane

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Awake Oil is an invigorating oil that contains our signature blend of pink grapefruit, bergamot, ginger, orange, lime, cardamom and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC). The perfect blend of topical essential oils designed to carry on the go. Roll on to wrist, temples, bottoms of your feet or other areas which need relief. Key Ingredients: Bergamot: Uplifting Ginger: Invigorating Orange: Refreshing Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory How to use? Easy to apply simply roll onto the skin to get natural relief; repeat every 4 hours or as needed. What to expect? Texture: Topical Essential Oil Smell: Citrus with Undertones of Ginger and Bergamot Sensation: Soothing Size: 0.3 Ounces

1 customer review

5.01

Belltowntulip

I keep this in my purse. It has a light sent of citrus and spice. I seem to reach for it often and rub it on my stiff neck while sitting in Seattle traffic. Perfect for my tension headaches!

About this brand

Basic Jane products are simple, effective, and high-quality topicals for health and well-being. Discover a specialized line of gels, lotions, and oils that are natural remedies powered by science. Basic Jane is the first consumer-focused line of products from Verda Bio, a science-driven company focused on discovering, developing, and bringing to market novel plant-based products. Verda Bio is one of the only companies to sequence the genomes of cannabis plants and collaborate with researchers from leading research institutes. We are proud to bring our expertise to the Basic Jane line of products.