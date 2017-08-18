Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Awake Oil is an invigorating oil that contains our signature blend of pink grapefruit, bergamot, ginger, orange, lime, cardamom and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC). The perfect blend of topical essential oils designed to carry on the go. Roll on to wrist, temples, bottoms of your feet or other areas which need relief. Key Ingredients: Bergamot: Uplifting Ginger: Invigorating Orange: Refreshing Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory How to use? Easy to apply simply roll onto the skin to get natural relief; repeat every 4 hours or as needed. What to expect? Texture: Topical Essential Oil Smell: Citrus with Undertones of Ginger and Bergamot Sensation: Soothing Size: 0.3 Ounces
on August 18th, 2017
I keep this in my purse. It has a light sent of citrus and spice. I seem to reach for it often and rub it on my stiff neck while sitting in Seattle traffic. Perfect for my tension headaches!