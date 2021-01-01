About this product

Awake Oil is an invigorating oil that contains our signature blend of pink grapefruit, bergamot, ginger, orange, lime, cardamom and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC). The perfect blend of topical essential oils designed to carry on the go. Roll on to wrist, temples, bottoms of your feet or other areas which need relief.



Key Ingredients:



Bergamot: Uplifting

Ginger: Invigorating

Orange: Refreshing

Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory

How to use? Easy to apply simply roll onto the skin to get natural relief; repeat every 4 hours or as needed.



What to expect?



Texture: Topical Essential Oil

Smell: Citrus with Undertones of Ginger and Bergamot

Sensation: Soothing

Size: 0.3 Ounces