Basic Jane
Awake Aromatherapy Oil
About this product
Awake Oil is an invigorating oil that contains our signature blend of pink grapefruit, bergamot, ginger, orange, lime, cardamom and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC). The perfect blend of topical essential oils designed to carry on the go. Roll on to wrist, temples, bottoms of your feet or other areas which need relief.
Key Ingredients:
Bergamot: Uplifting
Ginger: Invigorating
Orange: Refreshing
Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory
How to use? Easy to apply simply roll onto the skin to get natural relief; repeat every 4 hours or as needed.
What to expect?
Texture: Topical Essential Oil
Smell: Citrus with Undertones of Ginger and Bergamot
Sensation: Soothing
Size: 0.3 Ounces
