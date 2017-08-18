 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Relax Oil

by Basic Jane

$25.00MSRP

About this product

A relaxing, plant-based aromatherapy that contains our signature blend of lavender, clary sage, ylang ylang and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC) to relax and revitalize. The perfect blend of topical essential oils designed to carry on the go. Roll on to wrist, temples, bottoms of feet, or areas that need relief. Key Ingredients: Lavender: Soothing Clary sage: Balancing Ylang-Ylang: De-stressor Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory How to use? Easy to apply simply roll onto the skin to get natural relief; repeat every 4 hours or as needed. What to expect? Smell: Lavender with Undertones of Ylang-Ylang and Clary Sage Sensation: Relaxing Size: 0.3 Ounces

1 customer review

Belltowntulip

I can't say enough about the relax oil. It helps me unwind when I'm stressed and before going to sleep. I roll some on my wrist and neck and breath deep. I love the combination of the essential oils. I've noticed my husband sleeps better when I have used it before bed too. It has become part of my nightly routine.

About this brand

Basic Jane products are simple, effective, and high-quality topicals for health and well-being. Discover a specialized line of gels, lotions, and oils that are natural remedies powered by science. Basic Jane is the first consumer-focused line of products from Verda Bio, a science-driven company focused on discovering, developing, and bringing to market novel plant-based products. Verda Bio is one of the only companies to sequence the genomes of cannabis plants and collaborate with researchers from leading research institutes. We are proud to bring our expertise to the Basic Jane line of products.