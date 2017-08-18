Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A relaxing, plant-based aromatherapy that contains our signature blend of lavender, clary sage, ylang ylang and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC) to relax and revitalize. The perfect blend of topical essential oils designed to carry on the go. Roll on to wrist, temples, bottoms of feet, or areas that need relief. Key Ingredients: Lavender: Soothing Clary sage: Balancing Ylang-Ylang: De-stressor Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory How to use? Easy to apply simply roll onto the skin to get natural relief; repeat every 4 hours or as needed. What to expect? Smell: Lavender with Undertones of Ylang-Ylang and Clary Sage Sensation: Relaxing Size: 0.3 Ounces
on August 18th, 2017
I can't say enough about the relax oil. It helps me unwind when I'm stressed and before going to sleep. I roll some on my wrist and neck and breath deep. I love the combination of the essential oils. I've noticed my husband sleeps better when I have used it before bed too. It has become part of my nightly routine.