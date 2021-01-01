Basic Jane
Relax Oil
Product rating:
About this product
A relaxing, plant-based aromatherapy that contains our signature blend of lavender, clary sage, ylang ylang and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC) to relax and revitalize. The perfect blend of topical essential oils designed to carry on the go. Roll on to wrist, temples, bottoms of feet, or areas that need relief.
Key Ingredients:
Lavender: Soothing
Clary sage: Balancing
Ylang-Ylang: De-stressor
Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory
How to use? Easy to apply simply roll onto the skin to get natural relief; repeat every 4 hours or as needed.
What to expect?
Smell: Lavender with Undertones of Ylang-Ylang and Clary Sage
Sensation: Relaxing
Size: 0.3 Ounces
Key Ingredients:
Lavender: Soothing
Clary sage: Balancing
Ylang-Ylang: De-stressor
Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory
How to use? Easy to apply simply roll onto the skin to get natural relief; repeat every 4 hours or as needed.
What to expect?
Smell: Lavender with Undertones of Ylang-Ylang and Clary Sage
Sensation: Relaxing
Size: 0.3 Ounces
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!