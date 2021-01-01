About this product

A relaxing, plant-based aromatherapy that contains our signature blend of lavender, clary sage, ylang ylang and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC) to relax and revitalize. The perfect blend of topical essential oils designed to carry on the go. Roll on to wrist, temples, bottoms of feet, or areas that need relief.



Key Ingredients:



Lavender: Soothing

Clary sage: Balancing

Ylang-Ylang: De-stressor

Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory



How to use? Easy to apply simply roll onto the skin to get natural relief; repeat every 4 hours or as needed.



What to expect?



Smell: Lavender with Undertones of Ylang-Ylang and Clary Sage

Sensation: Relaxing

Size: 0.3 Ounces