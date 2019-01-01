 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 10" Beaker Bong w/ showerhead perc + splashguard, by Diamond Glass

10" Beaker Bong w/ showerhead perc + splashguard, by Diamond Glass

by Bat Kountry Online Headshop

Write a review
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 10" Beaker Bong w/ showerhead perc + splashguard, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 10" Beaker Bong w/ showerhead perc + splashguard, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 10" Beaker Bong w/ showerhead perc + splashguard, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 10" Beaker Bong w/ showerhead perc + splashguard, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 10" Beaker Bong w/ showerhead perc + splashguard, by Diamond Glass

$79.00MSRP

About this product

Don't let the size fool you- this 10 inch waterpipe by Diamond Glass packs a serious punch! The chamber holds a beautifully-cut showerhead percolator that showers your smoke in high-grade filtration, resulting in a much cleaner effect. Additionally, the splashguard prevents water from exiting the tube, therefore allowing you to pull without hesitation. As the smoke fills the tube, it can be cooled by adding a little crushed ice held by the ice pinch. The filtration begins at the bottom with the 4 inch diffused downstem, and the funnel bowl packs just the right amount for a great, clean hit. A little color on the lip, percolator, and the handle of the funnel bowl helps you match the right one suited for you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bat Kountry Online Headshop Logo
A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.