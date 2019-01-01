About this product

Don't let the size fool you- this 10 inch waterpipe by Diamond Glass packs a serious punch! The chamber holds a beautifully-cut showerhead percolator that showers your smoke in high-grade filtration, resulting in a much cleaner effect. Additionally, the splashguard prevents water from exiting the tube, therefore allowing you to pull without hesitation. As the smoke fills the tube, it can be cooled by adding a little crushed ice held by the ice pinch. The filtration begins at the bottom with the 4 inch diffused downstem, and the funnel bowl packs just the right amount for a great, clean hit. A little color on the lip, percolator, and the handle of the funnel bowl helps you match the right one suited for you.