Oh my my, what do we have here? Nothing less than a magnificent, 6 inch recycler rig by Diamond Glass. This is quite the show piece. In stunning two tone fashion, starting with the ball joint tilted away giving the smoker that extra room to light up, the smoke travels through a small colored showerhead percolator, showering your smoke in refreshing filtration. It doesn't end there; the water and smoke is then recycled and brought full circle, preventing any unwanted water hitting the smoker's mouth. This is an entertaining rig to watch in action, as well as bringing the smoking experience to the smoker's satisfaction.