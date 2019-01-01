 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 6" Compact Rig w/ Showerhead Recycler, by Diamond Glass

6" Compact Rig w/ Showerhead Recycler, by Diamond Glass

by Bat Kountry Online Headshop

$108.00MSRP

Oh my my, what do we have here? Nothing less than a magnificent, 6 inch recycler rig by Diamond Glass. This is quite the show piece. In stunning two tone fashion, starting with the ball joint tilted away giving the smoker that extra room to light up, the smoke travels through a small colored showerhead percolator, showering your smoke in refreshing filtration. It doesn't end there; the water and smoke is then recycled and brought full circle, preventing any unwanted water hitting the smoker's mouth. This is an entertaining rig to watch in action, as well as bringing the smoking experience to the smoker's satisfaction.

A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.