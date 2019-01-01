About this product

This is a beautifully-sculpted Drip Rip rig by Crystal Glass. This 7 inch rig is perfect for everyday use. Its beautifully colored with three-tone neck gives it a majestic look, while its multi-hole showerhead percolator releases a swarm of bubbles from its nest, filtering your smoke for pure bliss. All the extra marbles attached to the body of the rig actually make it easier to handle, as well as adding toward the artistry of this unique piece. Even the bowl that comes with this piece is elegant in design.