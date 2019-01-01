 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. 7" Drip Rip Rig, by Crystal Glass

7" Drip Rip Rig, by Crystal Glass

by Bat Kountry Online Headshop

$110.00MSRP

About this product

This is a beautifully-sculpted Drip Rip rig by Crystal Glass. This 7 inch rig is perfect for everyday use. Its beautifully colored with three-tone neck gives it a majestic look, while its multi-hole showerhead percolator releases a swarm of bubbles from its nest, filtering your smoke for pure bliss. All the extra marbles attached to the body of the rig actually make it easier to handle, as well as adding toward the artistry of this unique piece. Even the bowl that comes with this piece is elegant in design.

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.