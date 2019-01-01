Be Jubie strives to impact the daily lives of our customers by improving their overall wellness through the use of our high quality, all-natural, THC-free Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD products. All of our products are 3rd party laboratory tested and sourced from Colorado Hemp farms that use sustainable farming practices. We are passionate about breaking the stigma of cannabis, supporting mental health and cannabinoid therapy research, and advocating for minority equity in the cannabis industry. We believe everyone deserves to feel Jubie!