About this product

A powerful combination of CBD and organic ingredients, Beana CBD Oil Roll-On is easily applied directly to the skin, for quick relief of aches and pains. This product is infused with organic grapeseed oil which is rich in vitamins C, D, and E. These are essential vitamins for your skin. The light scent of lavender provides a calming essence to relax throughout your day. • Soothing, rich luxurious oil designed to be penetrating and readily absorbed • Hemp-derived CBD; contains no THC • Lab-tested to ensure purity and potency • All natural made with no artificial ingredients Use: Apply directly to afflicted area(s) and gently massage into skin. Keep away from eyes and mouth. Ingredients: Organic grapeseed oil, hemp concentrate, organic lavender essential oil.