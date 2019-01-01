 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lavender Roll-On CBD Oil (10ml)

by Beana Botanicals

$25.00MSRP

A powerful combination of CBD and organic ingredients, Beana CBD Oil Roll-On is easily applied directly to the skin, for quick relief of aches and pains. This product is infused with organic grapeseed oil which is rich in vitamins C, D, and E. These are essential vitamins for your skin. The light scent of lavender provides a calming essence to relax throughout your day. • Soothing, rich luxurious oil designed to be penetrating and readily absorbed • Hemp-derived CBD; contains no THC • Lab-tested to ensure purity and potency • All natural made with no artificial ingredients Use: Apply directly to afflicted area(s) and gently massage into skin. Keep away from eyes and mouth. Ingredients: Organic grapeseed oil, hemp concentrate, organic lavender essential oil.

Based in Bend, Oregon, Beana Botanicals creates all-natural CBD products. Founded by two brothers who’ve been afflicted by chronic pain most their lives, we set out to develop natural plant-based products that help people live their lives!