Blue Dream is a versatile, well-balanced Sativa strain ideal for medicating at any time of day. Cultivated with the signature invigorating yet relaxing effect of Blue Dream with an added boost of mental acuity. Patients may expect a sense of well-being as well as pain relief with creative and uplifting cerebral effects.
Bedford Grow
From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.