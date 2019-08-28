Stoner_mom on March 25th, 2018

I’m writing this review based on a palm leaf pre roll of bubba chem that I got at my dispensary. My first few hits were very smooth and immediately calming. I felt it behind my eyes within a minute or two. My eyes get lower with every hit I take ;) it’s listed as an indica leaning hybrid, and I definitely agree. Id use in the evenings to wind down or during a rainy day Netflix marathon. Very relaxing, and comforting. Like I’m in a warm bath or resting on a cloud. Such a serene effect. Would love to have again!!