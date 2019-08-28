 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Bubba Chem

Bubba Chem

by Bedford Grow

Bubba Chem is a gentle Indica strain that has anti-inflammatory and anxiolytic properties. Patients may experience physical relaxation and anxiety relief.

Lethrneck4

just got this at my dispensary, called Loolica and grown by Theraplant in CT. very good standard indica, not a heavyrhead high but relaxing, euphoric. good one to wind down for the day

jaymurr2772

Definitely decent! Crossing the old chemdawg x bubba kush. Personally I think there are better tasting indices such as platinum og or bubba white 91. But I like the mixture of the two to create a unique taste and a above average indica. There’s nothing wrong with it I have had better indicas though.

Stoner_mom

I’m writing this review based on a palm leaf pre roll of bubba chem that I got at my dispensary. My first few hits were very smooth and immediately calming. I felt it behind my eyes within a minute or two. My eyes get lower with every hit I take ;) it’s listed as an indica leaning hybrid, and I definitely agree. Id use in the evenings to wind down or during a rainy day Netflix marathon. Very relaxing, and comforting. Like I’m in a warm bath or resting on a cloud. Such a serene effect. Would love to have again!!

About this brand

From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.