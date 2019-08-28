Lethrneck4
on August 28th, 2019
just got this at my dispensary, called Loolica and grown by Theraplant in CT. very good standard indica, not a heavyrhead high but relaxing, euphoric. good one to wind down for the day
Bubba Chem is a gentle Indica strain that has anti-inflammatory and anxiolytic properties. Patients may experience physical relaxation and anxiety relief.
on April 26th, 2018
Definitely decent! Crossing the old chemdawg x bubba kush. Personally I think there are better tasting indices such as platinum og or bubba white 91. But I like the mixture of the two to create a unique taste and a above average indica. There’s nothing wrong with it I have had better indicas though.
on March 25th, 2018
I’m writing this review based on a palm leaf pre roll of bubba chem that I got at my dispensary. My first few hits were very smooth and immediately calming. I felt it behind my eyes within a minute or two. My eyes get lower with every hit I take ;) it’s listed as an indica leaning hybrid, and I definitely agree. Id use in the evenings to wind down or during a rainy day Netflix marathon. Very relaxing, and comforting. Like I’m in a warm bath or resting on a cloud. Such a serene effect. Would love to have again!!