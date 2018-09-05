PalaceInSky
on September 5th, 2018
I wish I could go on holiday to a place that smelled like Chem Dawg.. Yea.
Chem Dawg is a powerful Indica that is advised for evening use. This flower is fast acting, potent and may be sleep-inducing for less experienced patients.
on April 6th, 2018
I’ll be short. Good one! Lovely smell of Chem Dawg with a little sourish and buds covered all over with THC. Buzz is quite strong, but not that hard as belong to indica. I recommend it for chill, conversations or for everyone who has stomachaches.