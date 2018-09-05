 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Chem Dawg

Chem Dawg

by Bedford Grow

Chem Dawg is a powerful Indica that is advised for evening use. This flower is fast acting, potent and may be sleep-inducing for less experienced patients.

PalaceInSky

I wish I could go on holiday to a place that smelled like Chem Dawg.. Yea.

Jiggymasta

I’ll be short. Good one! Lovely smell of Chem Dawg with a little sourish and buds covered all over with THC. Buzz is quite strong, but not that hard as belong to indica. I recommend it for chill, conversations or for everyone who has stomachaches.

From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.