Puffaluppagus on February 25th, 2019

WOW! Such an amazing strain--perfect if (like me) you smoked heavily during your teens/20s and now you're experiencing anxiety or panic attacks from hard-hitting, high-THC strains. I suffer from generalized anxiety/social anxiety caused by PTSD, so while I'd love to smoke crazy bud like I used to, even 1-2 tokes of THC stuff can literally make me start sweating and freaking out. I guess I just think too much for my own good, lol. AC/DC isn't available in my area right now (Chicago burbs), so my dispensary suggested Cherry Wu until some AC/DC is in stock. They were SO right! With a very low THC/high CBD presence (about 1-3% THC and 18-20% CBD), you get a little buzz that's very relaxed, mellow, and chill. I pack up a fat bowl of Cherry, take 2-4 good hits, then sit back and feel myself getting a little buzzy with absolutely NO anxiety effects--no racing thoughts, no pounding heartbeat, no sweating, no trembling or shakiness at ALL. It's so amazing that I can once again enjoy my medicine without the negative effects of paranoia and anxiety. Plus it tastes delicious and has pretty smooth smoke, so I don't cough my brains out. It also doesn't leave me feeling groggy, tired, or headachy like high-THC does. It does seem to give me the munchies, but hey, weed will do that for ya. It's also excellent for a "mixer", so if you want more of a buzz, you can blend some Cherry with a higher THC bud and let its CBD knock out the negative THC effects. Just do something like 75% Cherry and 25% other weed of your choice, and enjoy stress-free times! =) I've noticed it pairs VERY well with Granddaddy Purple and Purple Dream for sedating night smoking--those two strains are very high in THC and make you couchlocked and ready for bed, but the high THC can cause anxiety--but blend with some high-CBD Cherry and you're good to go. Cherry is definitely on my "permanent" shopping list. Enjoyable by itself or as a mixer with stronger weed, this stuff is pretty much a miracle for anxious tokers like myself. Highly recommended!