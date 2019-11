G13Bingo on December 7th, 2018

The initial high is very cerebral and uplifting to your spirit. If there was ever a strain that felt like an anti-depressant this is it. I felt noticeable optimistic and creative effects. For a heavy smoker like me, this is uncommon. Don't know the THC%, but i know it was grown in Northern Cali by a farmer friend and the quality of the bud is very high. It doesn't look like a Ferrari, but it sure acts like one.