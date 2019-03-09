limonene4me on March 9th, 2019

So this was my first purchase of any BG product. I grabbed an 1/8th at MapleGlen in Rockford, Illinois. From my understanding of the genetics its Dawg Waltz x some Haze. I love Dog Waltz as it basically is two of my favorite varieties of Cannabis, including my favorite Purple Urkle (the other cross is Tres Dog). I wish they would give a little more info on the Haze used though. I am recalling this from memory but the nugs were pretty caked up, the nug structure was good. If I recall correctly they leaned towards the Haze side of things. Same goes for the smell, though there was a pungency and mild berry smell. There was the mild hazy spicy woodsy flavor that we all know and love. Taste matched the flavor, the smoke was smooth. The effects were my favorite, this was an extremely functional high. It seemed to make worry and stress melt away, but I still was remaining focused. I also made sure to bless another medical user with a nug of this so they could sample. Since grabbing this, I have purchased other BG flowers and will continue too. For me, a 5/5 would have to be stellar. Stuff I haven't really seen before that completely knocks me off my socks or is like a perfect rendition of a strain. So a 4/5 is good. I have a 20 year relationship with Cannabis and am extremely educated with it. I tend to lean more towards concentrates but as I am getting older I am returning to the flower more. I don't think I represent the typical Illinois consumer, but the Illinois connoisseur are out there.