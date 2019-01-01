About this product

As far as hemp flower goes, this batch of Suver Haze is one that does not disappoint. Straight from the sun and soil of Vermont, these big smokable hemp buds look and smell amazing. Slow cured and hand trimmed this batch of CBD rich hemp flower is loaded with trichomes and tastes of pine, spice and lemon balm. We love this flower for it's relaxing properties and it shines as the perfect night cap after a long day. From the initial impression to the delivered effect, Suver Haze has it all!