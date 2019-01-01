 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Suver Haze

Suver Haze

by Berkshire CBD

Write a review
Berkshire CBD Cannabis Flower Suver Haze

$10.95MSRP

About this product

As far as hemp flower goes, this batch of Suver Haze is one that does not disappoint. Straight from the sun and soil of Vermont, these big smokable hemp buds look and smell amazing. Slow cured and hand trimmed this batch of CBD rich hemp flower is loaded with trichomes and tastes of pine, spice and lemon balm. We love this flower for it's relaxing properties and it shines as the perfect night cap after a long day. From the initial impression to the delivered effect, Suver Haze has it all!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Berkshire CBD Logo
We are a family-owned farm dedicated to sourcing the best CBD flower and buds available. We work closely with small farms who use all organic practices to grow our high quality hemp buds. All of our hemp flower is slow dried, 60 day cured, hand trimmed and grown outdoors without the use of any chemical herbicides, pesticides or synthetic fertilizers.