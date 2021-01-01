About this product
Runtz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Named for the iconic candy, Runtz brings on a super delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries galore.
Better
Better
A highly purified cannabis concentrate that tastes BETTER, feels BETTER and hits BETTER! We take the most popular cannabis strains, extract the essential oils and cannabinoids, and then re-infuse 100% cannabis terpenes to deliver a BETTER taste and BETTER experience. Triple tested for purity and potency, always pesticide and additive free.
