 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sunset Mac Diesel Cartridge 1g

Sunset Mac Diesel Cartridge 1g

by Better

Write a review
Better Concentrates Cartridges Sunset Mac Diesel Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sunset Mac is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Mac, producing an uplifting bodily and cerebral high take place, making your pain ease at once and a sense of creativity activates. By the end of your smoke sesh, you'll most definitely feel like you can float through the galaxy!

About this brand

Better Logo
A highly purified cannabis concentrate that tastes BETTER, feels BETTER and hits BETTER! We take the most popular cannabis strains, extract the essential oils and cannabinoids, and then re-infuse 100% cannabis terpenes to deliver a BETTER taste and BETTER experience. Triple tested for purity and potency, always pesticide and additive free.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review