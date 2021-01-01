Sunset Sherbet Cartridge 1g
Sunset Sherbet has powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors sherbet with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.
A highly purified cannabis concentrate that tastes BETTER, feels BETTER and hits BETTER! We take the most popular cannabis strains, extract the essential oils and cannabinoids, and then re-infuse 100% cannabis terpenes to deliver a BETTER taste and BETTER experience. Triple tested for purity and potency, always pesticide and additive free.
