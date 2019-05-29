worldofsimulacra
on May 29th, 2019
Stoney leading over time to giggly, and very surprising throughout. Edged on racy at times then the lock pulls me back hard. Introspective but not in a bad way, but definitely a mind trip of sorts. Goes far out then after an almost arduous journey back, I find myself suddenly back at places I thought were long-gone. Potent and intoxicating are certainly words I would use for this one. It was actually a FTF pre-roll that I smoked, but I assume the cuts are similar.