  5. Pineapple Colada Cartridge 1g
Sativa

Pineapple Colada Cartridge 1g

by Big Gas

Big Gas Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Colada Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pineapple Colada Cartridge 1g by Big Gas

About this strain

Pina Colada

CBD Lilly, also known as “Piña Colada,” is a CBD-dominant strain with happy effects. Averaging a 3-to-1 CBD:THC ratio, CBD Lilly is a potent medicine for consumers seeking therapeutic effects. This sativa-dominant pairing of Congo IBL and Queen Mother imbues consumers with uplifting euphoria that coaxes laughter and conversation. Its buzz settles down into the body as functional and mild relaxation that helps with inflammation and physical discomfort. The smell has been described as spicy and grassy.  

About this brand

