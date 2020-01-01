 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
II - Resina

by Biscotti

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Our material is sourced from clean farms in Northern California, then washed under strict conditions to maintain a consistent product. We use the same specially made, kitchen grade washer as Frenchy Cannoli, being one of the select few to own first. This process gently sieves the trichome heads off the plant material, allowing it to be re-collected and dried. Much like traditional pressed hashish, our hash can be smoked various ways. It can be used in a joint for a stronger effect and longer burn, on top of a bowl for an extra kick, or by itself for a therapeutic effect to help meditate or relax. All Resina vials come in at a weight of 2 grams.

About this brand

Biscotti exists to redefine the cannabis experience. Through continuous innovation and commitment to tradition, we create unique products for cannabis users across generations. Quality should never be compromised. Our products are clean, organic, and sustainably produced at the highest quality of standards.