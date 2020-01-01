About this product

Our material is sourced from clean farms in Northern California, then washed under strict conditions to maintain a consistent product. We use the same specially made, kitchen grade washer as Frenchy Cannoli, being one of the select few to own first. This process gently sieves the trichome heads off the plant material, allowing it to be re-collected and dried. Much like traditional pressed hashish, our hash can be smoked various ways. It can be used in a joint for a stronger effect and longer burn, on top of a bowl for an extra kick, or by itself for a therapeutic effect to help meditate or relax. All Resina vials come in at a weight of 2 grams.