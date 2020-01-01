 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
I - Preroll

by Biscotti

$25.00MSRP

BISCOTTI PREROLLS: Biscotti prerolls are made with 100% Mendocino sourced flower and our most special blends of hash. Biscotti prerolls are sold as singles (Singoli) or as packs of four (IV) and are guaranteed to contain an 80/20 ratio of flower to hash. The 20% hash ratio makes for a smooth, long-lasting, and flavorful smoke. Our preroll flavors are rotated seasonally based on the Mendocino Appellation’s growing cycle. SINGOLI PREROLLS: Each Singoli preroll is guaranteed to contain 0.8g of flower and 0.2g of hash.

About this brand

Biscotti exists to redefine the cannabis experience. Through continuous innovation and commitment to tradition, we create unique products for cannabis users across generations. Quality should never be compromised. Our products are clean, organic, and sustainably produced at the highest quality of standards.