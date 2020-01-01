About this product

BISCOTTI PREROLLS: Biscotti prerolls are made with 100% Mendocino sourced flower and our most special blends of hash. Biscotti prerolls are sold as singles (Singoli) or as packs of four (IV) and are guaranteed to contain an 80/20 ratio of flower to hash. The 20% hash ratio makes for a smooth, long-lasting, and flavorful smoke. Our preroll flavors are rotated seasonally based on the Mendocino Appellation’s growing cycle. SINGOLI PREROLLS: Each Singoli preroll is guaranteed to contain 0.8g of flower and 0.2g of hash.