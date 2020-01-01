 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. X - Olio

X - Olio

by Biscotti

Write a review
Biscotti Concentrates Solventless X - Olio
Biscotti Concentrates Solventless X - Olio
Biscotti Concentrates Solventless X - Olio

$50.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Olio, also known as Rosin, is made when considerable heat and pressure is applied to Biscotti Resina. The Resina is placed in filter pouches, and then pressed between two stainless steel heated plates. Applying heat and pressure to the Resina causes the glands to rupture, and consequently allow the resin to ooze out an oily consistency. This oil, or Olio, is our most powerful concentrate; our tests sent through Steephill Labs and CW Analytics have consistently come back with total cannabinoid percentages ranging between 70-96%.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Biscotti Logo
Biscotti exists to redefine the cannabis experience. Through continuous innovation and commitment to tradition, we create unique products for cannabis users across generations. Quality should never be compromised. Our products are clean, organic, and sustainably produced at the highest quality of standards.