Olio, also known as Rosin, is made when considerable heat and pressure is applied to Biscotti Resina. The Resina is placed in filter pouches, and then pressed between two stainless steel heated plates. Applying heat and pressure to the Resina causes the glands to rupture, and consequently allow the resin to ooze out an oily consistency. This oil, or Olio, is our most powerful concentrate; our tests sent through Steephill Labs and CW Analytics have consistently come back with total cannabinoid percentages ranging between 70-96%.