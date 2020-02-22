 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Long Valley Rose

by Bishop Orchard

About this product

Indica Dominant Hybrid OG Kush X Sour Diesel Description: The smoke’s flavor is dusky and rich. You can taste the lavender, as well as a bit of fuel on the inhale. The exhale is slightly vegetal, like a bittersweet microgreen. The aroma that fills the room is like an exotic temple. Intriguing, but comforting.

1 customer review

Ralphgibbs

Well.....I'm more of a upper thc kinda guy but this is alright ..it totally does have a rose after flavor ...I'm not a fan but thanks modern forest.clinton for hooking me up.cheers folk.r alph

