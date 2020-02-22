Ralphgibbs
on February 22nd, 2020
Well.....I'm more of a upper thc kinda guy but this is alright ..it totally does have a rose after flavor ...I'm not a fan but thanks modern forest.clinton for hooking me up.cheers folk.r alph
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Indica Dominant Hybrid OG Kush X Sour Diesel Description: The smoke’s flavor is dusky and rich. You can taste the lavender, as well as a bit of fuel on the inhale. The exhale is slightly vegetal, like a bittersweet microgreen. The aroma that fills the room is like an exotic temple. Intriguing, but comforting.
on February 22nd, 2020
Well.....I'm more of a upper thc kinda guy but this is alright ..it totally does have a rose after flavor ...I'm not a fan but thanks modern forest.clinton for hooking me up.cheers folk.r alph