  5. Monkey Train

Monkey Train

by Bishop Orchard

About this product

Sativa Dominant Hybrid Trainwreck x Grease Monkey​ Description: Monkey Train gives a fruity twist to a fuel filled smoke. With a sativa buzz and a fruity flavor this flower is a must have for the connoisseur. ​

1 customer review

cglenn2871

I just took my first pipe hit and seeing where it goes. But I am also mixing it with a straight hybrid and a straight indica.

About this brand

