  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Bison Extracts Extended Relief Pain Cream

Bison Extracts Extended Relief Pain Cream

by Bison Extracts

About this product

Extended Relief Pain Cream is specially formulated for the enhanced dermal delivery of Cannabinoids. It offers a cosmetically appealing texture while enabling deep penetration of Cannabinoids such as CBD, THC and CBN. Research shows typical patients should expect relief in the range of 4-6 hours.

022674amy

I get real bad Charlie horses from my big toe to my knee. After I put this on it takes about 30 seconds to work. I've tried other brands and they're not as good.

Pearls59

This is a miracle in a jar. Best thing ever!

About this brand

Bison Extracts is dedicated to creating and designing clean, safe, premium quality THC concentrates and extracts. We use a Supercritical CO2 extraction method that is non-toxic and less harmful than other extraction methods. All products are lab tested and in child resistant packaging.