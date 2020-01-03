022674amy
on January 3rd, 2020
I get real bad Charlie horses from my big toe to my knee. After I put this on it takes about 30 seconds to work. I've tried other brands and they're not as good.
Extended Relief Pain Cream is specially formulated for the enhanced dermal delivery of Cannabinoids. It offers a cosmetically appealing texture while enabling deep penetration of Cannabinoids such as CBD, THC and CBN. Research shows typical patients should expect relief in the range of 4-6 hours.
on December 21st, 2019
This is a miracle in a jar. Best thing ever!