sshearsuccess on October 12th, 2019

I love these things! It's amazing to use when I'm too nauseated to smoke or eat edibles yet I need my medicine to help my symptoms go away. This effects me faster than edibles do and it's not too overwhelming for me or anything, I do have a higher tolerance though. I also very much like that it has a good dose of CBD as well as the THC . I do wish , however, that my medicine was more affordable but at least you get two patches in a pack, not just one. If you haven't tried this method of medication, you totally ahould.