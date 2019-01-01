 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  BKLYN CBD Gummies - Blueberry

BKLYN CBD Gummies - Blueberry

by BKLYN CBD

Made in small batches by hand, our all natural CBD Blueberry gummies are infused with the finest CBD creating a delicious blend of Blueberries and CBD. Maintain your inner cool and feel the smooth relaxing effects. Each gummy contains 20mg of CBD, 180mg of CBD per mason jars. 9 gummies per jar 20mg of CBD per gummies Handmade, Naturally flavored Reduces stress, anxiety, and inflammation, has a calming effect Ingredients: Natural Infused Maine blueberry, made with pure non-gmo Maine blueberry extract, apple cider syrup, gelatin (non vegan), citric acid. No sugar or artificial flavoring added. Store in a dry, cool place

We are two friends living in New York City, the city that supposedly never sleeps. For us, that’s often not by choice. After years of trying ineffective sleep aids and prescription medications with undesired side effects, we came across CBD and gave it a try. We were sold. Talking with others around us, we realized many people struggle with stress and anxiety daily. We were shocked by just how many people have been looking for a natural remedy or something to help them just relax. Some needed help to sleep, others to feel less anxious, and others for pain relief. CBD is a natural way to help with all of this. So, we started Brooklyn CBD to first help ourselves and our friends. Now we want to make this product more available to others just like us.