About this product

At 800 actual watts, the PhytoMAX 800 will outperform any 1000W HID light. With PhytoMAX we have delivered the most powerful and reliable, truly full-spectrum (365-750nm, UV to NIR) LED plant grow lights! The new custom housing is designed to better distribute light and dissipate heat, and the PhytoMAX 800 uses the highest-quality, latest-technology, top-bin LEDs to deliver Black Dog LED's proprietary full-cycle Phyto-Genesis Spectrum™.