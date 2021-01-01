 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. BUBBA KUSH CBD Hemp Flower

BUBBA KUSH CBD Hemp Flower

by Black Tie CBD

Black Tie CBD Cannabis Flower BUBBA KUSH CBD Hemp Flower

Bubba Kush - This Indica-dominant strain is the product of Bubba Kush crossed with an undisclosed hemp strain. The Bubba Kush provides consumers with a consistent body sensation, making it ideal for relaxation or relief. Bubba is great for those seeking pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated.

Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

