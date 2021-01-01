Hypnotic Swirl Pops 50mg CBD Isolate (3 Pack) (6 Flavor Options)
About this product
These delicious CBD Lollipops are sure a fun and tasty way to get your CBD! Enjoy 3 Lollipops per package! Flavors: Strawberry, Orange, Lime, Grape, Cherry, and Banana Supplement Facts Serving Size: 1 Piece – 50mg Hemp CBD THC Free Servings Per Package: 3 Calories – 60 Total Carbohydrates – 16g
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.
