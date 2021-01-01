 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. THC Delta-8 Soft Chews

THC Delta-8 Soft Chews

by Black Tie CBD

Write a review
Black Tie CBD Edibles Snack Foods THC Delta-8 Soft Chews

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Delta8 Soft Chews (400 mg per pouch). Delta8 dominant Broad Spectrum hemp extract soft chews in Strawberry, Lime and Orange. Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Sorbitol, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Hemp Extract, Natural Colors (From Radish, Carrot, Pepper, Pumpkin, Apple, Spirulina Extracts), COCONUT OIL, & Carnauba Wax. 16 servings per container. Serving Size: 1 Gummy (4g) Nutritional Facts: Calories 10, Total Fat 0g, Saturated Fat 0g, Trans Fat 0g, Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 0mg, Total Carbohydrate 3g, Dietary Fiber <1g, Total Sugars 1g - includes 1g added sugars (2%), Protein <1g. Hemp oil (aerial plant parts) 13mg, Hemp Extract 10mg.

About this brand

Black Tie CBD Logo
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review