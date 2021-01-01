THC Delta-8 Soft Chews
About this product
Delta8 Soft Chews (400 mg per pouch). Delta8 dominant Broad Spectrum hemp extract soft chews in Strawberry, Lime and Orange. Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Sorbitol, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Hemp Extract, Natural Colors (From Radish, Carrot, Pepper, Pumpkin, Apple, Spirulina Extracts), COCONUT OIL, & Carnauba Wax. 16 servings per container. Serving Size: 1 Gummy (4g) Nutritional Facts: Calories 10, Total Fat 0g, Saturated Fat 0g, Trans Fat 0g, Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 0mg, Total Carbohydrate 3g, Dietary Fiber <1g, Total Sugars 1g - includes 1g added sugars (2%), Protein <1g. Hemp oil (aerial plant parts) 13mg, Hemp Extract 10mg.
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
