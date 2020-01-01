 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. x710 Oil Recharge Kit

x710 Oil Recharge Kit

by BlackoutX Vapes

Write a review
BlackoutX Vapes Vaping Batteries & Power x710 Oil Recharge Kit

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blackout X introduces the best looking & hitting rechargeable oil pens on the market - the x710. Yes - these will fit your favorite pre-loaded cartridge but they offer some enhancements not available elsewhere. The kit provides a 1.0ml cartridge for easy filling with the included 1.0ml oil bottle - there is also a useful tin that can be used to carry anything else you like. These kits will also support our new stainless steel and ceramic "wickless" atomizers for the best and cleanest hits available. These kits do not come "pre-loaded".

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

BlackoutX Vapes Logo
Did you know our Blackoutx is the first and only refillable and disposable vaporizer pen? Our sales have skyrocketed since we released our newest vape pen and we're already selling in 22 countries. These vape pens make excellent gifts and are fine traveling companions. Where in the world do you want to see BlackoutX? We will ship it to you.