Fruity Rice Crispy Treats

by Blaze / Head Trip edibles

$17.00MSRP

About this product

The Tootie Frootie Rice Crispy Treat: All the nostalgia from childhood and all the fun of adulthood!

OregonClaire93

Absolutely love this product! The Fruity pebble cereal is like nostalgia in a box and I cannot get enough!! Perfect snack to ease the mind.

About this brand

Edible kitchen producing: chocolates, crispy treats, jellies, and syrups in Oregon.