 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Mellow Vibes | Blaze Chocolates | Formerly Head Trip
Mellow Vibes | Blaze Chocolates | Formerly Head Trip Cover Photo

Mellow Vibes | Blaze Chocolates | Formerly Head Trip

Feel The Vibe

Mellow Vibes Jellies | 5 Packs | Cannabis Edibles
Mellow Vibes Jellies | 5 Packs | Cannabis Edibles
Mellow Vibes Jellies | Singles | Cannabis Edibles
Mellow Vibes Jellies | Singles | Cannabis Edibles
Mellow Vibes Jellies | 5 Packs | 1:1 THC CBD Edibles
Mellow Vibes Jellies | 5 Packs | 1:1 THC CBD Edibles
Blaze Chocolate Bars | 50mg THC Edibles
Blaze Chocolate Bars | 50mg THC Edibles
Blaze Chocolate Bars | Singles | 50mg THC Edibles
Blaze Chocolate Bars | Singles | 50mg THC Edibles

About Mellow Vibes | Blaze Chocolates | Formerly Head Trip

Mellow Vibes, Blaze Chocolates, Green Valley Chocolates edibles kitchen. We specialize in producing high quality THC, CBD and 1:1 edibles including chocolate bars, chocolate singles, crispy treats, jellies, candies and more. Formerly Head Trip Edibles. Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in finer dispensaries and retailers. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.

Candy

more products

Chocolates

more products

Hemp CBD edibles

more products

Snack foods

more products

Available in

United States, Oregon