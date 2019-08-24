 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Pain Cream 500 MG By BlazeMD

by BlazeMD - Heal Naturally

$59.99MSRP

Directions: Apply a small amount of cream to the affected area. Active ingredients take between 5-10 minutes to take effect. Reapply as needed. Ingredients: Deionized Water, Mineral Oil, CBD ( Cannabidiol), Glycerin, Coconut Oil, Stearic Acid, GMS and PEG-100 Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Veegum XGB, Peppermint Oil, Propylene Glycol, TEA (99%) Eucalyptus Oil, Menthol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Snow white, Petrolatum. Dimethicone 350 viscosity. Methylparaben, Carbapol 934, Germall Plus powder, Propyl Paraben, Terpenes. Warning: This products & statement has not been evaluated by the FDA. Always consult a doctor before using any new product. This product is not intended to diagnose treat, cure or prevent disease. For external use only! When using this product avoid contact with eyes. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS!

1 customer review

5.01

BlazeMD is the leader in the cannabis industry. At BlazeMD we believe in the true value of cannabis and its essential benefits. Our brand represents people and their interest in natural healing.