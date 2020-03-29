 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Orange Apricot

by Bloom Cannabis

5.01
Bloom Cannabis Cannabis Flower Orange Apricot

About this product

Orange Apricot by Bloom Cannabis

1 customer review

5.01

Grubbcandi

One of my fav 3 strains here at Bloom. Usually its got a higher 27%-29% thc potency so its got a kick. Very saught after at the Peoria Bloom location. If you find it, get as much as you can. You wont be disappointed. Sweet and citrus aromas - thatll knock you on your ars. The longer it sits the better it gets.

