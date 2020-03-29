Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Orange Apricot by Bloom Cannabis
on March 29th, 2020
One of my fav 3 strains here at Bloom. Usually its got a higher 27%-29% thc potency so its got a kick. Very saught after at the Peoria Bloom location. If you find it, get as much as you can. You wont be disappointed. Sweet and citrus aromas - thatll knock you on your ars. The longer it sits the better it gets.